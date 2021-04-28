Russia reports 7,848 new COVID-19 cases, 387 deaths

MOSCOW, April 28 (Reuters) - Russia reported 7,848 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Wednesday, including 1,840 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 4,787,273.

The government coronavirus taskforce also reported 387 deaths, pushing its death toll to 109,367. The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a toll of more than 225,000 from April 2020 to February. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Tom Balmforth)