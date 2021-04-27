Russia reports 8,053 new COVID-19 cases, 392 deaths

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - Russia reported 8,053 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 2,098 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 4,779,425.

The government coronavirus task force said 392 people had died of the virus in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 108,980.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a much higher death toll of more than 225,000 from April 2020 to February.

Russia has vaccinated more than 8 million citizens so far against COVID-19, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said in mid-April, out of a total population of some 144 million.

An annual report published by the health ministry, cited by Russian news agencies on Tuesday, said the ministry expected to see 57 million doses of locally-produced COVID-19 vaccines in circulation by the end of May.

This figure refers to how many doses are expected to be distributed to medical centres by that point, for use as part of the national inoculation programme. The figure differs from the total number of doses produced, as it takes around four weeks for doses to go through quality controls, delivery and distribution. Some doses produced may also go to export. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)