Russia reports 8,646 new COVID-19 cases, 343 deaths

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker prepares a dose of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Monday reported 8,646 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,876 in Moscow, taking the official national tally to 4,589,540.

The government coronavirus taskforce said 343 people had died in the past 24 hours, pushing its death toll to 100,717. The statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a much higher toll of 225,000 from April 2020 to February.