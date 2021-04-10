Russia reports 8,704 new coronavirus cases, another 402 deaths

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Russia reported 8,704 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 2,006 in Moscow, taking the national infection tally to 4,632,688 since the start of the pandemic.

The coronavirus crisis center said 402 deaths of coronavirus patients had been confirmed in the last 24 hours, which brought the overall death toll to 102,649.

The government Rosstat statistics service has reported a much higher toll of 225,000 from April 2020 to February.