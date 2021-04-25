Russia reports 8,780 new COVID-19 cases, 332 deaths

FILE PHOTO: A patient receives medical treatment in a ward at the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, which was converted into a temporary hospital for people suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia, January 20, 2021. Picture taken January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 8,780 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, including 2,526 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 4,762,569 since the start of the pandemic.

The coronavirus crisis centre said 332 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 108,232.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a toll of more than 225,000 from April 2020 to February.