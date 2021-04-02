Russia reports 8,792 new COVID-19 cases, 400 deaths

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - Russia reported 8,792 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 1,764 in Moscow, pushing the total infection tally in the country to 4,563,056 since the pandemic began a year ago.

The government coronavirus task force said that 400 people had died from the respiratory disease in the last 24 hours, taking Russia’s death toll to 99,633.

Russia’s statistics service, which is keeping a separate tally, has reported a much higher toll, saying more than 200,000 Russians died of COVID-19 through January.