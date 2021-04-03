Russia reports 9,021 new COVID-19 cases, 384 deaths

MOSCOW, April 3 (Reuters) - Russia reported 9,021 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 2,011 in Moscow, pushing the total infection tally in the country to 4,572,077 since the pandemic began a year ago.

The government coronavirus task force said that 384 people had died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking Russia’s death toll to 100,017.

Russia’s Rosstat statistics service, which is keeping a separate tally, has reported a much higher toll. It said on Friday it had recorded over 225,000 deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in April.