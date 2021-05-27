Russia reports 9,039 new COVID-19 cases, 402 deaths

MOSCOW, May 27 (Reuters) - Russia on Thursday reported 9,039 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, including 3,105 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5.035 million.

The government coronavirus task force said 402 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the period, pushing the national death toll to 120,002.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to March 2021. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Jan Harvey)