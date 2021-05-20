Russia reports 9,232 new COVID-19 cases, 396 deaths

MOSCOW, May 20 (Reuters) - Russia reported 9,232 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on Thursday, including 3,312 in the capital Moscow, taking the national tally to 4,974,908.

The country also reported another 396 deaths, raising the official toll to 117,361.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to March 2021. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Katya Golubkova)