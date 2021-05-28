Russia reports 9,252 new COVID-19 cases, 404 deaths

MOSCOW, May 28 (Reuters) - Russia reported 9,252 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 3,274 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,044,459.

The government coronavirus task force said 404 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 120,406.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to March 2021. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alex Richardson)