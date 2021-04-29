Russia reports 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 364 deaths

MOSCOW, April 29 (Reuters) - Russia reported 9,284 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 3,215 in Moscow, pushing the infection tally to 4,796,557.

The coronavirus taskforce said that 364 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 109,731.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a toll of more than 225,000 from April 2020 to February. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Tom Balmforth; ; editing by John Stonestreet)