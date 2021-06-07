Russia reports 9,429 new coronavirus cases, 330 deaths

MOSCOW, June 7 (Reuters) - Russia on Monday reported 9,429 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the national infection tally to 5,135,866 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force said that 330 people had died, pushing the national death toll to 124,117. The federal statistics agency has kept a separate toll and has said that Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths related to COVID-19 between April 2020 and April 2021. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Toby Chopra)