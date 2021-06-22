Russia reports most COVID-19 deaths in a single day since February

MOSCOW, June 22 (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday reported 546 coronavirus-related deaths, the most confirmed in a single day since February, amid a surge in new cases that authorities have blamed on the new Delta variant.

The government coronavirus taskforce confirmed 16,715 new cases in the last 24 hours, including 6,555 in Moscow, taking the national case total to 5,350,919 since the pandemic began. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alex Richardson)