FILE PHOTO: A medical specialist wearing protective gear is pictured at the intensive care unit of the Vologda City Hospital Number 1, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Vologda, Russia November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported a record high of 28,782 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 7,993 in Moscow, taking the national total to 2,431,731 since the pandemic began.

Authorities confirmed 508 deaths related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the official national death toll to 42,684.