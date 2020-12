FILE PHOTO: A view shows the Vologda City Hospital Number 1, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Vologda, Russia November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported a record one-day tally of 29,935 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as well as 635 deaths from the virus, the most confirmed in a single 24 hour period since the pandemic began.

Authorities have so far reported a total 2,963,688 cases and an official death toll of 53,096.