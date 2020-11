MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russia reported on Saturday a record daily increase of 22,702 new coronavirus infections, taking the national tally to 1,903,253.

Authorities also reported 391 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 32,834. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Jason Neely)