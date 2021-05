Russian regions begin vaccinating animals against COVID-19 - RIA

FILE PHOTO: A specialist collects a swab sample from a rabbit at a laboratory of the Federal centre for animal health during the development of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for animals, in Vladimir, Russia December 9, 2020. VETANDLIFE.RU/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Several Russian regions have started vaccinating animals against COVID-19 at veterinary clinics, the RIA news agency cited Russia’s agricultural safety watchdog as saying on Wednesday.

Russia said in March it had registered the world’s first vaccine for animals against COVID-19 after tests showed it generated antibodies against the coronavirus in dogs, cats, foxes and mink.