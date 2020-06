MOSCOW, June 2 (Reuters) - Russia reported 8,863 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, pushing its nationwide tally to 423,741, the world’s third highest reported total.

The death toll rose to 5,037 after authorities said 182 people had died in the last 24 hours. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alex Richardson)