FILE PHOTO: Specialists are seen at Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune-and-Biological Products, which conducts development of Russia's third vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally passed the 3.5 million mark on Friday as authorities confirmed 24,715 new infections in the last 24 hours, including 5,534 in Moscow.

Officials said 555 died overnight, taking the official death toll to 64,495 since the pandemic began.