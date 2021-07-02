Russia's COVID-19 deaths climb to new pandemic high

MOSCOW, July 2 (Reuters) - Russia reported 679 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, the most confirmed in a single day since the pandemic began, amid a surge in cases that authorities blame on the Delta variant.

The government coronavirus taskforce also confirmed 23,218 new infections in the last 24 hours, including 6,893 in Moscow, pushing the national case total to 5,561,360. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)