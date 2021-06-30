Russia's COVID-19 deaths hit new pandemic high

A woman receives a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a vaccination centre at a shopping mall in Omsk, Russia, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 669 coronavirus-related deaths nationwide on Wednesday, the most confirmed in a single day since the pandemic began, amid a surge in cases that authorities blame on the Delta variant.

The government coronavirus taskforce also confirmed 21,042 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, including 5,823 in Moscow. That pushed the national case total to 5,514,599 since the start of the outbreak.