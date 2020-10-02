Russia's new coronavirus cases surge past 9,000 to highest since May 23

A health worker wearing protective gear takes a swab from a man to test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at clinic in Moscow, Russia October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 9,412 new coronavirus cases on Friday, its highest daily tally since May 23, pushing the national total to 1,194,643.

Moscow, the epicentre of the outbreak earlier this year, registered 2,704 new cases overnight, officials said. Authorities said 186 people had died nationwide in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 21,077.