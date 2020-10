Russia's new coronavirus cases surge to highest since June 12

FILE PHOTO: A nurse inoculates a volunteer with Russia's "Sputnik-V" vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a post-registration trials stage at a clinic in Moscow, Russia September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia confirmed its highest daily tally of new coronavirus cases since June 12 on Thursday as authorities reported 8,945 new infections, pushing the national total to 1,185,231.

The capital of Moscow, the epicentre of the outbreak earlier this year, registered 2,424 new cases overnight, officials said. Authorities said 169 people had died nationwide in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 20,891.