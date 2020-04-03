Russia's central bank sees some room for rate cuts in 2020 - governor

MOSCOW, April 3 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank sees some room to cut rates in 2020, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

The spike in inflation is likely to be short-lived, Nabiullina said at an online briefing about the measures to protect financial markets from the coronavirus impact.

A lockdown related to coronavirus will have a negative impact on the economy, mostly in the second quarter, Nabiullina said, adding that no extra measures were needed for now to ensure financial stability. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alison Williams)