MOSCOW, April 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank governor will hold weekly online media-conferences to present measures that the bank is taking to curb the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on people, the economy and the financial sector, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The first such conference with Elvira Nabiullina is scheduled for 1200 GMT on April 3, the central bank said. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alex Richardson)