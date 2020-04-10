Financials
April 10, 2020 / 1:52 PM / in 28 minutes

Russia's c.bank governor: Key rate cut not excluded in April

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank will evaluate all risks when taking its next key rate decision later this month and consider a possible cut among one of the options, governor Elvira Nabiullina told a weekly online briefing.

She also said the central bank planned to keep 300 billion roubles ($4 billion) from the sale of its stake in Sberbank and can get another 200 billion roubles after it sells some of the banks it took on in a bailout earlier. The finance ministry said on Friday it bought a 50% stake in Sberbank from the central bank for 2.14 trillion roubles. Nabiullina also said she saw no immediate problems with the capital buffers at domestic banks. ($1 = 75.5926 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya, Andrey Ostroukh and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Writing by Katya Golubkova Editing by Mark Heinrich)

