China finds traces of coronavirus on Russian poultry packaging - Russian watchdog

MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s food safety watchdog said on Wednesday the Chinese customs office had found coronavirus traces on the packaging of 13 batches of poultry products from companies in three different Russian regions that are part of the Cherkizovo brand.

“According to Chinese law, import declarations for products from these companies will be temporarily suspended for four weeks from 3 February 2021,” the state-run watchdog, Rosselkhoznadzor, said in a statement, adding it would launch its own investigation. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Mark Heinrich)