Russia says been asked to create COVID vaccine combining Sputnik V, Chinese shot - Ifax

MOSCOW, June 4 (Reuters) - Russia has been asked to create a vaccine combining its Sputnik V vaccine and a Chinese shot, the Interfax news agency quoted the head of Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund as saying on Friday.

Trials for the shot could be conducted in Arab countries, the fund chief Kirill Dmitriev was cited as saying. He gave no indication who had requested the project. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams)