MOSCOW, March 19 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the coronavirus by phone on Thursday and agreed to deepen cooperation on developing pharmaceuticals, the Kremlin said.

Putin praised China’s efforts in preventing the spread of the virus which emerged in China late last year, the Kremlin said in a readout of the phone call. (Writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrey Ostroukh)