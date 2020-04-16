Financials
April 16, 2020 / 4:31 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Russia's planned measures to fight coronavirus crisis to cost 2.8% of GDP

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s planned measures to fight the new coronavirus pandemic will cost it around 2.8% of its gross domestic product, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.

The finance ministry will inject around 2 trillion roubles ($27 billion) into the economy from the National Wealth Fund this year if prices for oil, one of Russia’s main exports, stay near current levels.

Siluanov also said he saw a risk of a budget shortfall of more than 1 trillion roubles this year. ($1 = 74.2580 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, Darya Korsunskaya, Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below