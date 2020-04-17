Russian cbank chief says rate cut will be main scenario at April 24 meeting

MOSCOW, April 17 (Reuters) - A rate cut will be the main scenario at the Russian Central Bank’s policy meeting on April 24, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

“Next week we will consider ... at what pace and by what steps to lower the key rate,” Nabiullina told an online briefing, adding a rate hike was “unlikely”.

The banking sector was expected to remain profitable and there was no need to provide extra capital to Russian lenders, Nabiullina said. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Heavens)