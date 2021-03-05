Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

Russian deputy PM says death rate fell 21.7% m/m in February

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 5 (Reuters) - Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova on Friday said that deaths across Russia had fallen by 9.5% on a month-on-month basis in January, and by 21.7% in February, citing data from federal statistics service Rosstat.

Golikova said that 5 million Russians had received the first dose of a vaccine against COVID-19 and that 2.5 million people had received two doses. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by John Stonestreet)

