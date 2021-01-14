Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

REUTERS NEXT -Russia's COVID vaccine to be registered in 9 countries this month - RDIF chief

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 will be registered in nine other countries this month, the head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund said on Thursday.

Kirill Dmitriev told Reuters that peer-reviewed results of the vaccine would be released shortly and would demonstrate its high efficacy. He said Sputnik V would be produced in seven countries.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Polina Ivanova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up