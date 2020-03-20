Russian finance ministry says ready to support large retail chains

MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - The Russian finance ministry is ready to support large retail chains, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview aired on Friday, as retailers faced peaking consumer demand amid fears of a food shortage due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The finance ministry is considering subsidising loans that large retail chains take to build up inventories, Siluanov said in an interview aired by state TV channel Rossiya 24. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Toby Chopra)