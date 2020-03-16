Russia to launch $4 bln fund to support economy amid coronavirus - agencies cite PM

MOSCOW, March 16 (Reuters) - Russia will create an anti-crisis fund of 300 billion roubles ($4.1 billion) to support its economy amid the coronavirus outbreak, news agencies cited Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin as saying on Monday.

The measures will include tax breaks for tourism companies and airlines, as well as Russia expanding its preferential loans programme for businesses, Mishustin said.

Mishustin added that Russia will close its border with Belarus for the movement of people. ($1 = 72.9473 roubles) (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy, Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Himani Sarkar)