Russian inflation won't exceed 4% in 2020 -Economy Minister

MOSCOW, May 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s annual inflation will not exceed 4% this year, Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said on Tuesday.

Businesses across the country have been forced to temporarily close or work remotely since late March in an effort to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus.

Russia’s central bank, which expects inflation to be 3.8%-4.8% by the end of the year, said last month it expected inflation to rise towards its 4% target faster than expected. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva; Editing by Catherine Evans)