Healthcare
June 2, 2020 / 11:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's PM says 2-year economic stimulus plan to cost 5 trln roubles

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 2 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday that Russia’s economic stimulus plan to help the economy recover after the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown would cost Russia around 5 trillion roubles ($72.75 billion) over the next two years.

Speaking to President Vladimir Putin at a televised government meeting, Mishustin also said the plan would require changes to be made to a spending plan that was announced by Putin before the crisis. ($1 = 68.7251 roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Polina Devitt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below