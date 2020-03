MOSCOW, March 26 (Reuters) - The Russian government has ordered the civil aviation authority to suspend all regular and charter flights to and from Russia from March 27, the government said on its website.

Russian airlines will still be allowed to fly to other countries to bring Russian citizens back or if they are authorised by special government decisions. (Reporting by Dasha Korsunskaya; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)