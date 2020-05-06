Gazprom contractor halts work at China-assigned gas field - TASS

MOSCOW, May 6 (Reuters) - Stroytransneftegaz, a contractor working for Russian energy giant Gazprom at the Chayanda gas field in Siberia, said on Wednesday it was suspending its operations there until lockdown measures are lifted, the TASS news agency reported.

Gazprom last month evacuated 23 workers from the Chayanda gas field after four workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Siberian gas field was launched in December to move gas supplies via pipeline to China for the first time. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Alex Richardson)