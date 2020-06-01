Russia lifts lockdown at China-designated natural gas field

MOSCOW, June 1 (Reuters) - Local authorities have fully lifted the coronavirus-related quarantine at Russia’s Chayandinskoye natural gas field, the source of the country’s first pipeline gas supplies to China, the coronavirus response centre said on Monday.

The lockdown at the field in the eastern Yakutia region was introduced in mid-April to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The Siberian gas field was launched in December to move gas supplies via pipeline to China for the first time.

Around 10,000 workers from Russian gas company Gazprom and its contractors are usually engaged at the field.

Stroytransneftegaz, a contractor working for Gazprom at the Chayanda gas field, suspended its works there in early May until lockdown measures are lifted.

Regional governor Aisen Nikolaev lifted all restrictions in a decree published on Monday, effective immediately.

Gazprom said last month its unit Gazprom Dobycha Noyabrsk kept on extracting gas and preparing it for transportation at the Chayanda field as planned.

Russia has been easing restrictions as the spread of infections and rise in deaths from the coronavirus have slowed.

However, the country is still one of the worst-hit by the virus. Russia on Monday reported 9,035 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the nationwide tally of infections to 414,878, third-highest after the United States and Brazil. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Marrow and Louise Heavens)