MOSCOW, April 17 (Reuters) - Russia will suspend grain exports until July 1 if its exports quota, set at 7 million tonnes for April-June, is depleted earlier, Oksana Lut, the deputy agriculture minister, told reporters on Friday.

The quota is currently expected to be depleted in mid-May, and there are no plans to increase it, Lut said.

If Russia’s grain exports are suspended, there will be no exceptions for certain companies, she added.