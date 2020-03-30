Russia's economy ministry supports idea of limiting Q2 grain exports

MOSCOW, March 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s economy ministry supports a proposal by the agriculture ministry to limit Russian grain exports to 7 million tonnes in April-June, it said on Monday.

The government has yet to approve the proposal, made by the agriculture ministry on Friday.

“We agreed on such a draft resolution on March 27. As part of our work against the coronavirus,” the ministry said in a reply to a Reuters’ request. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Catherine Evans)