Smoke rising from coronavirus hospital in Moscow, television footage shows

MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Smoke was seen billowing from Kommunarka hospital, one of Moscow’s main coronavirus centres, Russian television footage showed on Wednesday.
Television channel NTV said one of the medical complexes had caught fire.
The local branch of the emergencies ministry said it was aware of the incident and was investigating, but had no information about any casualties, the RIA news agency reported.
Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Giles Elgood
