Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Russia to let Hungarian doctors visit COVID-19 vaccine sites -minister

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Russia will allow Hungarian doctors and medical experts to observe the manufacturing process for its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.

Szijjarto told a joint news conference with Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko that this could accelerate the process of Hungarian health authorities making a ruling about potential use of the vaccine in Hungary. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs Editing by David Goodman )

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up