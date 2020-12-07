Some 3,000 to 5,000 Hungarians could participate in clinical trials of Russian vaccine

FILE PHOTO: A specialist works during the production of Gam-COVID-Vac, also known as Sputnik-V, vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a facility of BIOCAD biotechnology company in Saint Petersburg, Russia December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Some 3,000 to 5,000 Hungarians could participate in clinical trials of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Hungarian Human Resources Minister Miklos Kasler said on his Facebook page on Monday.

Kasler said a Hungarian delegation of medical experts had received “detailed notification” about the Russian vaccine in Moscow, and observed “that the vaccine is being manufactured with the latest technology and with WHO protocols being applied.”