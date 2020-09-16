Russia to sell 100 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine to India - source

MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s sovereign wealth fund has agreed a deal to sell 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik-V, to a major listed pharmaceutical company in India, a source close to the deal said on Wednesday.

Clinical trials of the Russian vaccine in India are expected to follow and to be held jointly with this firm, the source said. Both the trials and supply deal depend on domestic regulatory approval. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Kevin Liffey)