FILE PHOTO: A medical worker demonstrates a vial with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine during the vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a clinic in the town of Domodedovo near Moscow, Russia December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Jordan has approved Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Wednesday.

Sputnik V has now been cleared for use in 49 countries with combined populations of more than 1.3 billion people, it added.