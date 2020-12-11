Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharma

Kremlin says no lockdown planned despite rise in COVID-19 deaths, cases

By Reuters Staff

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia’s authorities do not currently plan to impose a strict lockdown to curb the rise in coronavirus cases.

Cases have risen across Russia sharply since September, with Moscow confirming the highest number of infections. On Thursday, official data revealed a surge in excess deaths in October that made it Russia’s most deadly month in a decade.

Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova

