Kremlin says no lockdown planned despite rise in COVID-19 deaths, cases

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia’s authorities do not currently plan to impose a strict lockdown to curb the rise in coronavirus cases.
Cases have risen across Russia sharply since September, with Moscow confirming the highest number of infections. On Thursday, official data revealed a surge in excess deaths in October that made it Russia’s most deadly month in a decade.
