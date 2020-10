FILE PHOTO: A medical specialist wearing protective gear walks next to an ambulance outside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that it was not aware of any current government plans to impose a strict lockdown in Russia to curb the sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

Russia’s daily tally of new coronavirus cases rose to its highest since May 12 on Monday as authorities reported 10,888 new infections nationwide, including 3,537 in Moscow.