Kremlin 'worried' by surge in COVID-19 cases, but says situation under control

MOSCOW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it was worried by the record surge in Russia’s COVID-19 cases and that the outbreak was spreading quickly, but that the situation was still under control.

Russia’s daily tally of new coronavirus cases surged to a record high of 15,150 on Friday, including 5,049 in the capital Moscow, pushing the national total to 1,369,313 since the pandemic began. (Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Alison Williams)